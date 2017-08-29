Skubick: Poll finds President Trump and Gov. Snyder share political challenges in MI

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – New polling data from Michigan State University reveals some political challenges President Trump and Gov. Snyder have in our state.

You would not exactly describe President Trump and Governor Rick Snyder as political soul mates.

They are far from it as their political styles are as different as day and night.

But the latest statewide polling data from MSU suggests they share some common ground and most of it is not good.

Although candidate Donald Trump received half of the white female vote, his overall female support now is in the tank.

77 percent believe he is not doing a good or excellent job and 67 percent of the men agree.

Governor Snyder is not doing much better as 74 percent give him poor marks while 67 percent of the men concur.

Both men did well with independent voters in their elections, but that support has eroded, too.

72 percent of independents flunk the president and 68 percent feel the same way about the governor.

On the upside both have majority support among republicans with 69 percent giving the president high marks and 57 percent do the same for the governor.

On the policy front, the president does not receive majority support for his ban on immigration from target Muslim countries as 56 percent oppose the ban while 41 percent support it.

Based on race Mr. Trump has 7 percent black support and Mr. Snyder has 12 percent while 31 percent of the whites think they are doing well.