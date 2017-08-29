Preps continue for Labor Day Bridge Walk

By Published:

ST. IGNACE, Mich (WLNS) – Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the Mackinac Bridge this weekend for the annual “Labor Day Bridge Walk”.

For the first time ever the bridge will be closed to traffic during the event.

That closure will go from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Drivers are encouraged to make plans ahead of time to avoid back-ups and delays.

If you’re planning to participate the walk starts at 7 a.m. in St. Ignace and all walkers must start crossing the bridge by 10 a.m.

There is no fee or registration to participate but virtually all participants will have to take a bus across.

That bus ride costs $5 per person.

