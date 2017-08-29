Pet and animal rescue efforts continue as Harvey drenches Texas

Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision to rescue stranded residents as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(CBS) – The devastation being caused by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey is hard to fathom. Emergency crews are working around the clock to rescue stranded people wherever they can find them. There are also people rescuing pets that have been left behind by fleeing owners and wild animals that being flooded out of their habitats. CBS’s Weijia Jiang is at the Texas Sea Life Center with a look at how sea turtles and other animals are being cared for.
If you’d like to make a donation to support animal rescues you might consider one of the groups listed below:

Austin Pets Alive: https://www.austinpetsalive.org/hurricane-harvey-evacuations/

SPCA: https://www.spca.org/

SPCA: Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/3NGZYGJM19ST4/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1

ASPCA: https://www.aspca.org/

Houston Humane Society: http://www.houstonhumane.org/giving

Humane Society of US: http://www.humanesociety.org/

San Antonio Humane Society: https://sahumane.org/

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services: http://www.sanantonio.gov/Animal-Care/How-You-Can-Help/Donate-Give-Back

Wings of Rescue: https://www.wingsofrescue.org/

