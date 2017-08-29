Michigan Red Cross volunteers headed to Houston to aid Harvey victims



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As of Tuesday, the mid-Michigan Red Cross said there was 67 volunteers from our state in Texas, and that number would continue to grow.

6 News spoke with Michigan Red Cross Volunteer Karen Peters Tuesday, who said she had seen a lot of support from all over.

“Everybody is really nice but it’s kind of hectic and there’s people from all over the country. I think just about every state is represented,” she said.

Peters was sent along with nearly 250 volunteers to Houston Tuesday, one of the places hit hardest by the flooding.

She says the continued strength and support from both Texans and volunteers is one of the main reasons she volunteers.

“I guess just the challenge of it, to see how the people are doing and you know how people come together,” Peters said. “Especially Texas, I think everybody can basically take care of themselves you know, they wrap each other up and everybody’s really grateful we’re down here. It makes you feel good.”

It may be months before many victims of the storm can go back to their homes, if at all. Red Cross volunteers will be there the whole time, providing shelter for as long as people need it.