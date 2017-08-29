“Mama Moose” Pet Of The Day August 29

Meet “Mama Moose”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mama Moose is a friendly American Staffordshire mix. She’s super-friendly and is always ready to hand out some kisses. Mama Moose know her basic commands but wants you to help her with her leash skills. She enjoys walks and always tries to please her people. Mama Moose has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Mama Moose by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online http://www.chspets.org.

