Ingham County to auction off properties today

LANSING, Mich – This is a big day for people who want to get into real estate.

Ingham County is having another auction to sell off property in the area.

It starts at 10 a.m. at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing.

More than 30 properties are available.

But before that sale begins housing officials will be available to help you navigate through the process.

Purchasing a property is a big decision that should not be made with haste.

You really want to know what you’re doing before you commit yourself to a mortgage or deed.

If you’re planning on going to the Ingham County Tax Auction today there’s an information session that you may want to attend.

The a 30-minute workshop allows you to ask questions about ownership or rental property management.

It runs from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Then the auction starts at 10 a.m.

Experts will be available to help homeowners, landlords and investors get the most out of their new properties.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. so get down there early.

ONLINE: Ingham County Tax Auction