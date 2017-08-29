Delivery without drivers: Domino’s, Ford team up for test

This Friday, Aug. 24, photo, shows the specially designed delivery car that Ford Motor Co. and Domino’s Pizza will use to test self-driving pizza deliveries, at Domino’s headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ford and Domino’s are teaming up to test how consumers react if a driverless car delivers their pizzas. The car, which can drive itself but will have a backup driver, lets customers tap in a code and retrieve their pizza from a warming space in the back seat. (AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Forget the delivery driver. Ford and Domino’s Pizza are teaming up to see whether customers like having their pizzas delivered by driverless cars.

Starting Wednesday, some pizzas in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will arrive in a specially designed Ford Fusion outfitted with radars and a camera used for autonomous testing.

For this test, a Ford engineer will be at the wheel. But customers won’t be interacting with the driver. Instead, they’ll need to come outside and type a four-digit code into a keypad on the car to access a heated compartment with their food.

Both Ford Motor Co. and Domino’s Pizza Inc. say the six-week test will help them learn how customers react to driverless cars. President Russell Weiner says that includes whether they’ll come outside if it’s raining or snowing.

