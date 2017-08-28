Skubick: More women plan to run for office after Trump’s election win

(WLNS) – In one of the most explosive moments of the presidential campaign, candidate Donald trump talked about his sexual prowess with women and many women were offended.

When he was elected, some women in Michigan did something about it.

The director of Emerge Michigan, a training program designed to bring more Democratic women into the political process, Beth Kelly, says her phone started ringing nonstop after he was named President.

Ms. Kelly figures if Hillary Clinton had won, more women would have wanted to get in the game as well.

Ms. Kelly reports there are not enough women in the legislature. She says they have to be asked repeatedly to run and many feel they are not qualified to run.

Plus women worry about the dirty mudslinging aspect of running for office.

Ms. Kelly wants to see more than four women in the senate and more than thirty in the house next year.