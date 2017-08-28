Reminder: Talk to your kids about ‘stranger danger’

WLNS – The Pickney Police Department has received several requests for information and/or confirmation of possible attempted child abduction in the Pinckney area.

The PPD has not had any complaints regarding any attempted abductions. However, there have been reports in the Hamburg Twp, Putnam Twp and Dexter areas of a white contractor style van approaching some youths and offering them rides.

No one has been abducted and there is no other information available.

As always, remind your children to be careful when strangers approach and offer rides, and please remain vigilant. If you feel something is amiss, listen to your intuition and call 911.