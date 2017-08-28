Red Cross looking for more local volunteers to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The mid-Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross is still looking for volunteers and donations to help aid people in Texas.

Sixty volunteers from Michigan have now been deployed down South, and 6 of them are from right here in mid-Michigan.

They are working to set up shelters for people who have lost their homes in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“All of a sudden you’re looking at no place to stay, what do I do? And the people I might turn to for help, they’re in the same situation I am,” said Paul Spata, a long-time Red Cross volunteer.

However, Spata said the work is not for the faint of heart.

“You’ll be sleeping on a cot, working 10 to 12 hour shifts,” Spata said. “There will be a lot of chaos that you’ve got to be flexible enough to deal with it.”

But that’s exactly what mid-Michigan Red Cross’ Disaster Program manager Cindy Havens says, makes it so rewarding.

“If you’re thinking about volunteering, there’s really nothing that’s more rewarding than to give a hot meal to someone or a bed to someone that has lost their home.”

As Harvey continues to wreak havoc down south, Havens says our local volunteers could be down there for weeks, working to help people put their lives back together.

“I think it’s key that we’re out there helping those that have been affected by the flooding. Our volunteers are amazing, who give their time to go and help others in the affected areas,” King said.