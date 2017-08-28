“Muriel” Pet Of The Day August 28

Meet “Muriel”, our Pet Of The Day today. 6 year old Muriel is a survivor! She made it through heartworm treatment and is now ready for a forever home. She’s great with other dogs, cats and kids….she’s incredible! She’s a great size at 25 pounds, a loveable package all the way around. Heartworm is a deadly, but very preventable disease. The treatment to cure it is hard on the dogs. Muriel is thriving now, is free of heartworm and has a clean bill of health! Her adoption fee is $125. Muriel has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is more than ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Muriel by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-7440.

