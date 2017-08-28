Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: Donate now to the Red Cross

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The American Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort to provide food and shelter to thousands of people who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall along the Texas Coast late Friday night as a category 4 storm. The Red Cross is collaborating with government officials and community partners in Texas and Louisiana to coordinate response efforts.

More than 1,400 people took refuge Friday night in 24 Red Cross and community shelters. In Dallas, approx. 300 displaced Texans spent the night at Walnut Hill Recreation Center (10011 Midway Road). A second shelter at Tommie Allen Recreation Center (7071 Bonnie View Road) opened at 2 am. Residents should check in at the Tommie Allen

shelter if they need a place to stay. Evacuation orders remain in effect in Texas and Louisiana and additional shelters across the Metroplex are prepared to

open, if needed. Anyone who may stay in a Red Cross shelter is encouraged to bring prescription medications, extra

clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items and important documents, as well as special items for children or people with functional needs. DFW-based personnel and supplies remain on standby to deploy to the impacted areas as needed. Dozens of North

Texas volunteers and staff are currently assigned to the response efforts.

The Red Cross works 24/7 to be ready to respond to disasters and is powered by the dedicated volunteers and generous donors.

To donate to the Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nexstar-pub, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters.