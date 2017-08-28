Hit and run in Ionia leaving one house heavily damaged

(WLNS) – A driver was in Ionia was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 27 for Operating While Intoxicated, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and No Insurance.

The vehicle had heavy front end and side damage from a recent accident.

Central Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 600 block of N Division St of a vehicle that had struck the residence and then left the scene.

Inonia Department of Public Safety says the investigation showed that the driver was westbound on Fargo St. and attempted to turn south onto N Division St. The truck went off the roadway during the turn, narrowly missing a fire hydrant and utility pole. The driver over corrected and went across N Division St and into the front lawn, continuing across the top of the cement block retaining wall and colliding with the garage of the residence. The driver was then able to back the truck down the driveway and flee on N Division St when Officer Lynn spotted the vehicle a block from the accident.