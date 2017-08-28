East Lansing Police beef up patrols during MSU welcome week

It’s back to school for Spartans this week and with tens of thousands of students moving into their new home away from home, East Lansing Police have a lot going on.

“Friday and Saturday nights were relatively tame, last night, Sunday night, was a little bit busier out of the three nights so far,” says Lt. Steve Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says, officers made 18 arrests over the weekend so far for things like disorderly conduct and minors in possession of alcohol.

They also responded to several noise complaints.

But in an effort to relate to the students returning to town, officers took part in a “tweet along” on Twitter, where they detailed each call they went on.

“I think our social media efforts have really reached out to show that our officers are humans and we like to have fun and joke around too,” says Lt. Gonzalez.

Lt. Gonzalez says to prepare for the new school year, the department beefed up patrols and have asked neighboring law enforcement agencies like the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police’s newly formed bike unit for help.

“When we put officers on bikes it kind of just, it breaks down that invisible wall if you will of a patrol car and it allows are officers to interact with folks a lot easier and in a lot more friendly manner,” says Lt. Gonzalez.

Lt. Gonzalez says extra patrols are still out on the roads tonight, and he’s urging residents to use caution and play it safe as more people return to town.