BREAKING: Former MSU Baskteball coach, Jud Heathcote has died

By Published:

WLNS – George Melvin “Jud” Heathcote, the former Michigan State University Basketball coach that led the team to the 1979 National championship, has died at the age of 90.

According to MSU Athletics, Heathcote died after complications from a heart valve replacement near his home in Spokane, Washington.

Heathcote was the head coach at MSU from 1976 to 1995.

He spent 24 years in college coaching, five at Montana State and the final 19 at Michigan State.

He coached former MSU Basketball star Magic Johnson and was instrumental in the hiring of the current MSU Basketball coach, Tom Izzo.

Heathcote won 416 games in his college coaching career, 336 of them at MSU.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s