BREAKING: Former MSU Baskteball coach, Jud Heathcote has died

WLNS – George Melvin “Jud” Heathcote, the former Michigan State University Basketball coach that led the team to the 1979 National championship, has died at the age of 90.

According to MSU Athletics, Heathcote died after complications from a heart valve replacement near his home in Spokane, Washington.

Heathcote was the head coach at MSU from 1976 to 1995.

He spent 24 years in college coaching, five at Montana State and the final 19 at Michigan State.

He coached former MSU Basketball star Magic Johnson and was instrumental in the hiring of the current MSU Basketball coach, Tom Izzo.

Heathcote won 416 games in his college coaching career, 336 of them at MSU.

