AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 6 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.47 per gallon. That’s about 8 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.44 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.53 per gallon in the Traverse City area.

The auto club says prices could further increase as key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily shut down in Harvey’s aftermath. It made landfall Friday as a hurricane and has dropped heavy rain as a tropical storm.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations statewide.