Red Cross volunteers head south to help with hurricane aid

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “If it were me, I would hope somebody would be there to give their time and you know their knowledge to give me assistance,” said Shawn Scott-Fitzgerald; volunteer at the American Red Cross.

“I would want the same thing if it happened here in Lansing,” John Fouts stated; volunteer at the American Red Cross.

Scott-Fitzgerald and Fouts are among the many volunteers from the American Red Cross who are stepping in to help the thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’ll be assisting and pushing out supplies and making sure everything is moving smoothly that way,” said Scott-Fitzgerald.

So far, a total of 40-volunteers from Michigan have been deployed down South.

Kelly King, the Executive Director of the Mid-Michigan Red Cross says that number will change to nearly 4,000 in the next couple of weeks.

“The immediate need is what we really want to take care of so we want to make sure that there’s safe shelters for individuals and that individuals have access to food,” King stated.

In addition to food and shelter, King says the American Red Cross will also be offering emotional and physical support to those in need during this difficult time.

“It’s just a great testament to what the Red Cross does. I mean we really have a lot of volunteers on the ground that are helping those that do have those immediate needs and making sure they’re taken care of,” said King.

King says whenever disasters like this strike, people often ask what they can do to help.

She says you can do your part by volunteering, donating blood to your nearest Red Cross center and even donate money.

