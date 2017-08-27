Red Cross volunteers head south to help with hurricane aid

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “If it were me, I would hope somebody would be there to give their time and you know their knowledge to give me assistance,” said Shawn Scott-Fitzgerald; volunteer at the American Red Cross.

“I would want the same thing if it happened here in Lansing,” John Fouts stated; volunteer at the American Red Cross.

Scott-Fitzgerald and Fouts are among the many volunteers from the American Red Cross who are stepping in to help the thousands of people in Texas and Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’ll be assisting and pushing out supplies and making sure everything is moving smoothly that way,” said Scott-Fitzgerald.

So far, a total of 40-volunteers from Michigan have been deployed down South.

Kelly King, the Executive Director of the Mid-Michigan Red Cross says that number will change to nearly 4,000 in the next couple of weeks.

“The immediate need is what we really want to take care of so we want to make sure that there’s safe shelters for individuals and that individuals have access to food,” King stated.

In addition to food and shelter, King says the American Red Cross will also be offering emotional and physical support to those in need during this difficult time.

“It’s just a great testament to what the Red Cross does. I mean we really have a lot of volunteers on the ground that are helping those that do have those immediate needs and making sure they’re taken care of,” said King.

King says whenever disasters like this strike, people often ask what they can do to help.

She says you can do your part by volunteering, donating blood to your nearest Red Cross center and even donate money.

Head to our “Seen on 6” section of our website to help you do that.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s