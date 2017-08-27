Lansing police search for suspects that robbed woman at gunpoint

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police say they are searching for 2-3 black males in their late teens/early twenties that robbed a Lansing woman at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Officials say they responded to the 5900 block of South Waverly Rd., the Pine Brook Manor Apartments, around 2:00 a.m.

Police say the men entered a woman’s home and robbed her at gunpoint and then fled on foot.

Lansing Police say they set up a perimeter and attempted a K-9 track but were unsuccessful.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested and this is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities tell 6 News that no injuries were reported and it’s unclear what the men made away with.

Lansing Police ask if you have any information to give them a call.