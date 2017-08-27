59 year-old man dead after accident involving tractor

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Ionia County Sheriff’s officials say a 59 year-old man from Lake Odessa has died after an accident involving a tractor that ran off the road on private property.

Sheriff’s officials and the Lake Odessa Fire Department responded to the accident near the 300 block of W. Henderson Road in Odessa Township and found the man in a drainage ditch.

The man was found by family members who called authorities to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

