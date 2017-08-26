New Michigan drivers licenses coming soon, will affect how you fly domestic

It’s a routine we know all too well. Standing at the airport with an ID in hand, ready to go through security. But now the Secretary of State’s office is saying in a few years, that ID might not get you on a plane.

Instead, you’ll need a REAL-ID compliant license. The only difference is it will have a gold circle with a star in the upper right hand corner.

A measure mandated by the federal government under the REAL-ID Act in 2005 aimed at tightening security.

“It elevated the standards nationwide about the issue of drivers licenses and ID cards, and that was in the wake of the September 11th 2001 attacks,” says Spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, Fred Woodhams.

Woodhams says starting October 1st, 2020, Michigan residents will be required to have a REAL-ID compliant travel document when boarding flights or entering certain federal facilities like military bases.

Those documents include an enhanced license, a passport, or the new “REAL-ID” compliant card.

“A lot of people need to fly at the last minute and we didn’t want to put them in a situation where they had to go out and get an expensive passport, and it would take weeks for that passport to come to them,” says Woodhams.

If your Michigan drivers license is up for renewal in the next 3 years, you can apply for the new ID card at no cost, but if you want to get one ahead of schedule, it will cost you $9.

“All a person would need to do is bring in that certified birth certificate, if a person’s name changed since birth they would need to bring in a linking document, such as a marriage license,” says Woodhams.

Woodhams says, a US passport or naturalization papers will also do.

If you’re not a citizen, he said you can also show your visa documents.

If you choose not to get the new ID card, Woodhams says, you can get another standard one valid for driving and buying age restricted items, but it will have the words “NOT FOR FEDERAL IDENTIFICATION” printed right on it.

Woodhams says there are more than 7-million license holders in Michigan and in order to make sure everyone is accommodated, the application process for the new REAL-ID compliant cards will start this Monday, August 28th.

He also says officials will be sending out reminders through the mail and instructions on how to move forward.