New electric car chargers give drivers a boost in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When driving on our state’s roads, you’re bound to see drivers riding in electric cars.

These vehicles continue to gain momentum in the auto-industry; in fact the Michigan Public Service Commission says there are nearly 13,000 electric vehicles on Michigan’s roads today.

It’s that reason Norm Saari, Commissioner for the Michigan Public Service Commission says these one of a kind electric car chargers were created.

“They’re really high tech state of the art, it’s what’s called a level two charging station,” said Saari.

Commissioner Sarri says while there’s nearly 800 public charging stations across the state of Michigan, these ones are unique where drivers pay for the amount of power they use versus the amount of time their electric car is plugged in.

“It isn’t necessarily cheaper this way, it’s more convenient this way though because by having what’s called a level two or 240-volt charging station here, in four and half hours you can essentially have your electric vehicle charged,” Saari stated.

Saari says that time-frame is compared to the common at-home charging station where it could take up to 13 hours to charge your car.

“It’s really what we hear statistically the future of where the auto industry is going in terms of autonomous vehicles and in terms of electric vehicles,” said Saari.

These four charging stations have been up and running for nearly three months and as the owner of an electric car himself, Commissioner Sarri says they’re being used daily.

“It’ll cost you $.15 a kilo-watt hour and over that four plus hours that you charge, it might be $.60,” Saari stated.

The chargers are located at the Michigan Agency for Energy building and open to the public but you must register to be a member of “Charge Point” to use it.

