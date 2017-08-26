Former MSU Gymnastics coach working at Twistars

DIMONDALE, MI (WLNS) – Kathie Klages, the former Michigan State University Gymnastics coach who retired, one day after being suspended by the university, is now working at Twistars.

Klages’ suspension had to do with how she handled the controversy surrounding a lawsuit by athletes against former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

Lawsuits claim Klages discouraged athletes from coming forward about Nassar’s behavior with many female athletes.

According to multiple sources, the former MSU Gymnastics coach is filling in at Twistars, while it’s owner, John Geddert is on vacation.

Both Klages and Geddert are named as co-defendants in a civil lawsuit against Nassar.

6 News reached out to Klages’ attorney, Shirlee Bobryk for comment.

Larry Nassar faces 23 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s accused of using his position as a doctor to digitally penetrate young women and girls, many of whom were minors at the time, while treating them for their injuries.

He has maintained his innocence in the state cases against him and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.

After pleading guilty to child pornography charges in federal court last month, Nassar is set to be sentenced in November.

Many, including attorney Jamie White, who represents more than a dozen Nassar accusers says he’s disturbed to learn that Klages is working at Twistars.

“Are you telling me there were no other alternatives than Klages?” White said. “This choice by John Geddert validates what we already knew. The relationship between MSU, Klages, Twistars and Nassar is real. It is historical and it is obvious.”