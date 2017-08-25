Rosa Parks’ house may be returned to US from Germany

BERLIN (AP) – The house of American civil rights icon Rosa Parks has been standing in the German capital for less than a year, but now the artist who saved it from destruction in Detroit says it’s time for it to return to the U.S.

American artist Ryan Mendoza says with the growing call to remove Confederate monuments in the U.S., the country needs more shrines to the civil rights movement. He says “it’s actually become a necessity, as we see people rising up and seeing things for what they are.”

There’s no timeline yet on when the small home may be brought back. Parks’ niece, Rhea McCauley, who worked with Mendoza to save the home from demolition, says she would now also like to see it return to the U.S.