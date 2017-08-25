Overcrowding leads to no-fee adoption at Ingham County Shelter

By Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Your timing couldn’t be better if you have been considering adopting a dog or a cat from the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

The shelter is overcrowded and so until that situation is relieved there are no fees for adopting a cat or dog.

Director John Dinon this is a great chance to get “unconditional love for free”.

Even though there are no adoption fees being charged all the normal screenings still apply.

All the pets available for adoption are vet checked, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have a registered microchip.

To contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter call 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s