Overcrowding leads to no-fee adoption at Ingham County Shelter

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Your timing couldn’t be better if you have been considering adopting a dog or a cat from the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

The shelter is overcrowded and so until that situation is relieved there are no fees for adopting a cat or dog.

Director John Dinon this is a great chance to get “unconditional love for free”.

Even though there are no adoption fees being charged all the normal screenings still apply.

All the pets available for adoption are vet checked, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have a registered microchip.

To contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter call 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.