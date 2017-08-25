MSU study: President Trump gets record low marks for performance

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new study out of Michigan State University shows many people in the Great Lakes State aren’t thrilled with President Trump’s performance.

MSU compiled the state of the State survey results compiled between April 19 and July 30 of this year.

Only 9 percent of those who responded believe President Trump is doing an excellent job with 19 percent saying he’s doing good.

When you add those two favorable ratings together you get 28 percent, and according to MSU, that’s the lowest ever recorded for a president at the beginning of his term since this survey started 24 years ago.

Looking back, President Obama scored a 71 percent favorable rating in the state of the state survey at roughly the same time in his presidency.

51 percent of those surveyed say President Trump is doing a poor job.

Although President Trump’s overall approval ratings are historically low in this case, when it comes to his own party the view changes.

69 percent of those who responded from the Republican party gave him a favorable rating.