Mason veteran blasts critics of “No Foreigners” yard sign

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Mason veteran is pushing back against critics of his controversial yard sign amidst a state civil rights investigation.

It’s been just more than two weeks since the state stepped in over James Prater’s yard sign and today 6 News sat down with him to hear his side of the story.

We first told you about this story earlier this month…Prater put his Mason home up for sale with two signs planted in his front yard…one that said “For Sale by Owner” and the other that reads “No Foreigners, Iraq Vet.”

His message sparked controversy across the state and caught nationwide attention causing the Michigan Department of Civil Rights to file a complaint against Prater two weeks ago.

Tonight, he told 6 News how he defines the meaning of the word “foreigners.”

“It’s not a race, origin, sex, religion, or a creed…my definition of an outsider is a liberal, a globalist, or a terrorist…if you can’t understand the definition of a foreigner and you keep calling me a racist or a bigot…then you probably have more problems of yourself that no other psychologist in the world would understand,” said Prater.

