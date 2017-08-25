Judge delays decison on fate of animals saved from dogfighting ring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A judge moved back a hearing Friday that would decide the fate of 16 dogs who were rescued from a local dog-fighting ring last month.

The Ingham County judge moved the hearing because the defendants, who are the same people charged in connection with the ring, got a new attorney Friday morning.

Janel Kretschman, who help start the group “Save the Lansing Michigan Pitt Bulls” was at the hearing Friday. She said the group’s goal today was to pursuade the judge the dogs deserved to stay alive.

“We are here to hopefully save the 16 dogs that they’re petitioning for euthanasia,” Kretschman said. “We want all the dogs to have a chance to be evaluated not clumped together as just fighting dogs.”

Nearly 100,000 people nationwide signed a petition the group dropped off in the court room Friday, asking that each dog be individually analyzed by an expert.

“The victims are the ones that are getting euthanized put to sleep. The dogs, they didn’t as for this they didn’t want this, and they’re not even getting a chance to live,” Kretschman said.

Now the group, and the dogs, have to wait on a decision.

However, Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon says waiting for a decision can become a problem.

“Right now animal control is extremely full. We have room for about 80 big dogs in our shelter. There’s 47 of these dogs. We’ve moved them to another location but we’re still caring for them. So it’s put quite a hardship on our department.

The next court date to determine the fate of the 16 dogs is September 6.

6 News will be in the courtroom to update you on what happens next.