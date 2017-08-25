Hurricane Harvey pushes gas prices up

By Published:
A sign is displayed at JB's German Bakery & Cafe as Hurricane Harvey approaches the area on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

(WLNS) – Even as people along the Gulf Coast brace for Hurricane Harvey, the effects of the massive storm are expected to be felt in Michigan.

Not just in rain, but with increased prices at the gas pump.

Texas-based refineries in the path of Harvey are being shut down in Corpus Christi but, according to GasBuddy.com, a refinery hub in Houston remains open.

The expected disruption in the supply of gasoline is sending prices higher not only in the South but across the nation.

Wholesale prices have risen ten cents since the refineries have closed.

“This storm came out of left field and while we were all watching the eclipse, Harvey was gaining steam and pushing forward. The impact on Texas could be significant, which could lead to long-term issues in terms of gasoline supply for large portions of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

As the path of the hurricane shifts the estimates of how prices will be impacted will vary.

A worst-case scenario would involve extensive damage in the refining hub of Houston.

Rain and storm surge are the largest threats to refineries there.

