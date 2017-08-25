Data breach at Mid-Michigan Physicians Practice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – McLaren Medical Group notified current and previous patients of a data breach at its Mid-Michigan Physicians P.C. practice. The notification was sent in a letter to patients’ homes, describing the potential risk of patient information exposure and providing details regarding identity theft monitoring and protection that will be provided.

In March 2017, MMG received information suggesting that one of the computer systems for its Radiology Center was accessed without authorization. The computer system housed scanned documents that contain authorizations, orders, scheduling information and other similar documents. These documents could include a patient’s name, date of birth, address, phone number, medical record number, diagnosis and social security number. Following an extensive investigation, MMG definitively confirmed that information of seven patients was accessed. That investigation did not affirmatively reveal the unauthorized access of any additional records.

The computer system that was accessed has been rebuilt and updated with added measures in place to protect patient information from similar activity in the future. The Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Civil Rights is aware and MMG will partner with their office to ensure that this incident continues to be properly addressed.

As a precautionary measure, MMG recommends that the patients who receive the letter carefully review their account statements and any credit reports they may receive. If suspicious activity is detected, they should promptly notify the financial institution or company where the account is maintained.

MMG values patient privacy and remains committed to providing quality care. Ongoing enhancements will be made to continually address and defend against cyber threats to our systems that affect patient privacy.