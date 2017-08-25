Audit takes issue with free parking for state workers

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – An audit says a Michigan agency used more than $330,000 in federal anti-blight and mortgage relief funds to provide free parking for contract employees in downtown Lansing.

The audit released Friday by the inspector general for the Trouble Asset Relief Program, or TARP, recommends the Michigan State Housing Development Authority be required to pay back the money.

State agency spokeswoman Katie Bach defended the spending, saying it was “essential to meet staffing levels required for the important work of helping families in Michigan avoid foreclosure.” She says previous audits found no problem with the expense.

Bach said the agency will review the audit and figure out what to do next under U.S. Department of Treasury guidance.

The number of employees receiving the benefit has fluctuated between 65 to nearly 100.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s