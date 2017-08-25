Arrest made in Delhi Twp bomb investigation

Related Coverage Bombs prompt evacuation of homes in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What began with the discovery of an improvised explosive device in a Delhi Township home earlier this week has led to an arrest today in Lansing.

Tuesday two canisters were found in a Delhi Manor home on West Holt Road.

It was confirmed that one of the canisters was filled with shrapnel.

US Marshals and the Michigan State Police worked with the Delhi Township Police to make the arrest of the suspect just after 3:30 p.m. today in Lansing.

The FBI and ATF also were involved in the investigation.

When the devices were found Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said his agency had no indication who made the canisters or why.

The suspect’s name will not be released until arraignment.