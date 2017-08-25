Arrest made in Delhi Twp bomb investigation

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – What began with the discovery of an improvised explosive device in a Delhi Township home earlier this week has led to an arrest today in Lansing.

Tuesday two canisters were found in a Delhi Manor home on West Holt Road.

It was confirmed that one of the canisters was filled with shrapnel.

US Marshals and the Michigan State Police worked with the Delhi Township Police to make the arrest of the suspect just after 3:30 p.m. today in Lansing.

The FBI and ATF also were involved in the investigation.

When the devices were found Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said his agency had no indication who made the canisters or why.

The suspect’s name will not be released until arraignment.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s