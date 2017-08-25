Amazon takeover of Whole Foods to lead to price cuts

(WLNS) – In June Amazon changed the retail grocery game when they bought the brick-and-morter store Whole Foods.

The takeover is expected to be complete by Monday and Amazon’s first step of business? Lower the famously steep Whole Foods prices.

As early as Monday you could walk into Whole Foods and see discounts on all of your favorite foods.

According to Amazon almost everything will become more affordable, including everyday essentials like bananas, eggs and milk.

And if you’re an Amazon Prime member it will only get better.

Amazon said it’s already in the process of changing the Whole Foods rewards program to make its Prime membership the official way to save.

On the flip side, you’ll also be able to buy private label foods like 365, Whole Paws and Whole Catch on Amazon.

Previously you could only by them in a Whole Foods store.

Among Amazon’s other plans for the grocery store are the e-commerce giant installing Amazon pick-up lockers at certain Whole Foods locations across the country.

If you don’t want an Amazon package sent to your home you’ll be able to ship it to a locker in Whole Foods and pick it up from there.

Shares of supermarket giants like Kroger and Costco fell upon yesterday’s announcement that the deal between Whole Foods and Amazon is set to close.