5th Quarter Prep Football Scores August 25

By Published:

Here are scores from prep football games around the state on August 25

Adrian 41, Dexter 14

Almont 34, Grosse Ile 6

AuGres-Sims 42, Rogers City 6

Battle Creek Harper Creek 15, Richland Gull Lake 14

Battle Creek St. Philip 14, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 8

Boyne City 51, Negaunee 13

Brooklyn Columbia Central 35, Napoleon 21

Chelsea 27, Milan 7

Clarkston 42, Lapeer 7

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35, Detroit Cesar Chavez 0

Clinton 32, Manchester 14

Coldwater 27, Cass, IN, Ind. 0

Detroit Catholic Central 36, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0

Detroit Southeastern 6, Ann Arbor Huron 3

Detroit Voyageur 39, Detroit Public Safety 0

Elk Rapids 41, Charlevoix 6

Ferndale 50, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Fulton-Middleton 28, Merrill 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20, Detroit Country Day 7

Grand Rapids South Christian 40, Holland Christian 12

Hudson 24, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 16

Hurley, WI, Wis. 32, Gogebic Miners 22

Ishpeming 34, Iron Mountain 7

Kalkaska 33, Leroy Pine River 8

L’Anse 27, Houghton 0

Lansing Sexton 33, Gaylord 0

Lowell 36, Warren De La Salle 6

Michigan Center 35, Climax-Scotts 6

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 21

Montague 48, Reed City 14

Muskegon 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Niles 28, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 42, Detroit Collegiate Prep 0

Romeo 30, Oxford 17

Royal Oak 21, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 0

St. Joseph 20, Kalamazoo Central 9

Suttons Bay 61, Bear Lake 20

Ubly 34, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Watervliet 50, Lawton 7

White Pigeon 25, Centreville 0

Wyoming Kelloggsville 26, Whitehall 23

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s