The Palace of Auburn Hills to close after Bob Seger concert

By Published:

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) – An arena that’s been the home of the Detroit Pistons for nearly three decades will close next month.

Palace Sports and Entertainment confirmed its plans Thursday for The Palace of Auburn Hills, saying a Bob Seger concert on Sept. 23 will be the arena’s final event.

The Pistons announced last year that the NBA team would move to Little Caesars Arena, a new venue in Detroit that will also house the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. The Pistons are heading there after 29 seasons playing their home games in Auburn Hills.

Future plans for The Palace site haven’t yet been announced.

Detroit will have all four of its major pro teams playing within a few blocks of each other, with the Tigers and Lions at stadiums near Little Caesars Arena.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s