Skubick: Empty legislature fuels part-time lawmaker debate

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Nine out of 147 lawmakers showed up for a Legislative session last week and the man hoping to create a part-time legislature thinks that could help that effort.

Normally there are 109 members in the House. This day there were eight.

Out of the 38 senators, there was only one plus the Lt. Governor who is pushing for a part time legislature.

And given the fact that lawmakers have meet only twice this summer, he thinks that adds credibility to his effort.

“The way the legislature has always operated has lended credibility to making formal change to a part-time legislature,” insists Mr. Calley.

But Senate Republican floor leader Mike Kowall contends just because lawmakers aren’t in town they are still working back home.

“I don’t know anyone who is laying around on the beach,” insisted Sen. Kowall. “We’re all over the state talking to people about the economy and every other thing they’re concerned about.”

Rep. Roger Victory runs a farm back home but he still keeps in touch with citizens.

“I feel i know my district and my district knows that Roger Victory is going to be back home and I may be working on my tractor but I’m getting text messages at the end of the field. We can do both.”

One lawmaker who was in town today worries that a part-time legislature meeting 90 days a year will produce inexperienced lawmakers.

“If you only serve a combine 270 days over six years, you’re going to see more inexperience,” said Rep. Steve Marino. “I worry about shifting more power to the executive.”

The Michigan House will meet 98 days this year and the Senate 104, and Mr. Calley thinks that voters think we already have a part-time legislature because “because there seems to be these long periods of time when there’s no legislation happening.”

He needs 350,000 plus names to put this on the 2018 statewide ballot.