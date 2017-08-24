$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Fowlerville

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Neil Esoy / MGN

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No one in Michigan won the $758 million dollar Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but three Powerball tickets winning $1 million dollars were sold in Michigan.

Three of the “Match 5” tickets were sold at:

O’Connor’s Deli in Fowlerville – 650 S Grand Avenue
Old West Tobacco in Novi – 45029 W Pontiac Trail
Melvindale Liquor Market in Melvindale – 17973 Allen Road

There were also 13 people in Michigan who got 4 numbers and the Powerball, which is worth $50,000.

The winning numbers were: 6-7-16-23-26 Powerball: 4.

