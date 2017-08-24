Navy confirms Michigan sailor died in ship collision

By Published:
Photo: WHMI

(WLNS) – The U.S. Navy has identified one sailor who died and nine others who remain missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey. His mother said the 22-year-old grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father.

Governor Rick Snyder said today “The USS John S. McCain collision is a terrible tragedy and I join the rest of Michigan and the nation in mourning the loss of decorated sailor Kenneth Aaron Smith. Sue and I send our most heartfelt condolences to Kenneth’s family, friends, and the entire Navy community during this difficult time.”

The military says five sailors were injured and 10 were missing following Monday’s collision. The Navy says missing soldiers were from Missouri, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Illinois. The collision tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s suspended rescue efforts.

