Man shot in leg near downtown Lansing

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are investigating a shooting near the city’s downtown today that has sent one man to a local hospital.

Officers responded to a call near the corner of Pine and Saginaw streets just before 2:30 p.m.

They found a man had been shot once in the leg.

While he was taken the the hospital investigators were trying to determine if the man had shot himself or if someone else had pulled the trigger.

This story will continue to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News when more information becomes available.

