Ingham County Sheriff kicks off mobile pill drop-off initiative

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s that time of year again for cheering crowds and football and for the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Lansing Police Department, it’s the perfect opportunity to kick-off their initiative called the “Ingham County Mobile Pill” drop off.

“It’s a way to prevent kids from having access to these pills,” said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

So far this year, the Ingham County Health Department says 24 people have died as a result of a drug overdose and Sheriff Wriggelsworth says if authorities can take action and stop these numbers from rising by bringing mobile drop-off containers to you, that’s all he hopes for.

“The more we can do as a community, as law enforcement, as first responders to have this prevention piece, I think the better off we all are,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth stated.

“We’ve seen a number of people dropping their medicines off at the mobile units and I’m happy with that,” said Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak.

Hornak says he’s eager to help law enforcement crack down on the opioid epidemic plaguing our communities.

“We need to do our part to take that unused medicine out of our homes and get it disposed of properly,” Hornak stated.

Leslie Haidamous whose son is a student at Holt High School says she’s optimistic about this new initiative.

“I think it’s safe, keeps them out of other people’s hands,” said Haidamous.

And Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball agrees saying it also helps to prevent addiction down the road.

“If we can get more of these prescription pills off the streets, the better off we’re going to be in the long run,” Chief Ball stated.