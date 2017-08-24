Ingham County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees due to crowding

By Published:
Photo: WTHI

MASON, MI- The Ingham County Animal Control Shelter is currently full with cats and dogs. They continue to see more and more every day. In order to reduce crowding, the shelter is reducing dog adoption fees to 50% of normal and offering NO FEE cat adoptions until the shelter population drops to a more manageable level.

All adoptions are subject to approval by shelter staff and although adoption fees are reduced, donations to help pay for the care of the animals are always welcome.

Dogs and cats adopted from Ingham County Animal Control are spayed or neutered, have received a vet exam and age appropriate vaccines and are microchipped.

Ingham County Animal Control Shelter is open noon to 6:00 PM Tuesday, noon to 7:00 PM Wednesday and 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM Thursday through Monday.

