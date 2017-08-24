‘Hot Water Challenge’ circulating online ends in severe burns, death

Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new and dangerous trend online has led children across the country to suffer serious burns and in at least one case, death.

The “Hot Water Challenge” is making rounds on social media. The challenge involves pouring boiling water on an unsuspecting friend in an effort to get a funny reaction.

The latest viral story to this challenge is the death of 8-year-old girl.

It’s important to keep an eye on your child’s social media accounts and pay attention if they bring up any sort of “challenge.”

These types of events can spread on social media like wildfire and it’s important to make sure your child knows the consequences of participating.

