Fowlerville deli sells meats, mustard and million dollar Powerball ticket

FOWLERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – O’Conner’s Deli in Fowlerville is known for meats, mustard and mayonnaise not for producing millionaires, but someone bought a Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing there that matched all 5 white balls worth $1 Million dollars.

Assistant manager Brandon Williams says he was shocked to learn someone won such a big prize connected to O’Conner’s, “You never really expect to see that big of a winner, it’s kind of like a myth that people win that.”

For selling a million-dollar winning ticket O’Conner’s Deli will receive a banner from the Michigan Lottery Commission, plus, once the winning ticket is claimed Michigan lottery officials will provide O’Conner’s Deli with a $5,000 commission check.

Your chance of matching all 5 white balls in a Powerball drawing is daunting, 1 in 11,688,077, so Williams hopes good fortune may hang around for a while, “Hopefully it’ll make business more steady, people will swing by for lottery and maybe for something to eat or drink here.”

The Melvindale Liquor Mart in Melvindale and Old West Tobacco in Novi are the other two Michigan locations where a winning $1-Million dollar ticket was sold.

The Powerball jackpot goes back down to $40 million dollars on Saturday.