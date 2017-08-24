Flint scholarship plan gets $2M from Pistons owner, utility

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and a Michigan utility’s foundation are each committing $1 million to help fund college scholarships in Flint in the wake of the city’s water crisis.

The $2 million in combined pledges announced Wednesday aim to create a “Flint Promise,” starting with students graduating next spring. It’s not clear how much has been raised, though Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration previously had a $5 million goal.

Gores, a Flint native, says “every student who works hard deserves a chance to earn a college degree.”

Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe calls the foundation’s commitment a “down payment on a bright future” for Flint.

Many scholarship details are still to be determined.

Legislation to make Flint eligible for state funding to help finance the program has languished.

