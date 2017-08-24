Driver hits elderly couple in western Michigan, killing 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a driver hit an elderly couple walking their dog in western Michigan, killing one of them and the dog.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 75-year-old woman was walking with her 77-year-old husband on Thursday night when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital and her husband was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the dog also died of crash injuries.

The vehicle ended up in a nearby ravine. Police say the 34-year-old woman who was driving and her passenger weren’t injured.

The crash is under investigation, but police say alcohol may be a factor.

