Complaint alleges state improperly aided redistricting group

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Republican strategist has filed a complaint against Michigan’s elections bureau, alleging staff improperly gave advice on the wording and legality of an anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative.

The Board of State Canvassers approved the petition form last week, and the group Voters Not Politicians is collecting signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot.

But Bob LaBrant, a longtime GOP political adviser, said Thursday elections staffers “engaged in mission creep” and ignored rules that limit them to reviewing petition formatting and other technical issues. A state spokesman says the secretary of state’s office will wait to respond until fully reviewing the allegations.

The attorney general’s office will review the complaint.

The redistricting initiative would create an independent commission to draw congressional and legislative seats. The Legislature and governor currently control the process.

