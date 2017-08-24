“Clark Kent” Pet Of The Day August 24

Meet “Clark Kent”, our Pet Of The Day today. Clark Kent is a handsome AmStaff mix. He’s a mild-mannered guy but put him with his forever family and he becomes SUPERDOG! Clark is friendly and loves to hand out kisses. He enjoys taking walks and loves riding in the car. Clark Kent has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Clark Kent by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

