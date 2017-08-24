Charge filed in death of a Michigan fire chief along I-94

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 24-year-old man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a fire chief who was hit while responding to a crash in southwestern Michigan.

Brandon Clevenger of Springfield was charged Tuesday with reckless driving causing death. The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office says he was driving nearly 90 mph and distracted by his phone just seconds before hitting a cement median wall. The car then crossed lanes on Interstate 94 and struck Ed Switalski.

The 55-year-old Switalski served as chief of Comstock Township Fire and Rescue for four years.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Clevenger asked for a court-appointed attorney. A judge set a personal recognizance bond of $5,000.

Clevenger is due back in court Sept. 5 for a pre-exam conference and Sept. 12 for a preliminary examination.