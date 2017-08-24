Car crosses I-496 median, just misses MDOT crews

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – One man is under arrest and two MDOT workers escaped a close call today on I-496.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News that deputies responded to a call of a one-car crash on eastbound I-496 near Creyts Road just before 1:00 p.m. today.

They found a driver had crossed from the eastbound lanes, went through the median and slashed between two MDOT truck crews doing repairs on the westbound side of I-496.

The car missed both trucks and all the workers before smashing into a trees on the side of the highway.

The driver was not injured and deputies believe he had been “huffing” from a can of compressed air used for cleaning computers.

The investigation results will be turned over to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office where a decision on filing charges will be made.

