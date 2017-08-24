BREAKING: Grant Taylor pleads guilty in Rodeman death

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Grant Taylor, the man accused of killing Lansing firefighter, Dennis Rodeman, back in 2015 has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

He will be sentenced to no more or no less than 30 years in prison.

Rodeman died of his injuries on September 9th, 2015.

Prosecutors say Taylor intentionally drove into Rodeman while he and other fire fighters were collecting donations for charity at a south Lansing intersection.

Timeline:

The trial was set on April 20, 2015.

On July 11, 2017, there was an order for extra jurors in the case.

On July 18, 2017, Taylor was found competent to stand trial.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

