5th Quarter Prep Football Scores August 24

Prep football scores for August 24

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 18, Petoskey 7

Alma 21, Birch Run 10

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28, Bridgeport 6

Ann Arbor Skyline 50, Saginaw Arthur Hill 14

Armada 16, Clawson 0

Athens 7, Bronson 0

Bath 28, Durand 0

Battle Creek Lakeview 28, Portage Northern 14

Belding 18, Laingsburg 15

Belleville 34, Brighton 31

Berkley 28, Farmington 23

Berrien Springs 53, Buchanan 0

Birmingham Groves 42, Novi 21

Bloomfield Hills 21, Birmingham Seaholm 19

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Redford Union 0

Byron Center 21, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 14

Cadillac 21, Big Rapids 14

Caledonia 21, Howell 11

Caledonia 21, Howell 11

Chesaning 26, St. Charles 0

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Lake Orion 17

Clinton Township Clintondale 22, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 19

Coloma 61, Gobles 8

Comstock 35, Vestaburg 28

Comstock Park 51, Grand Rapids Northview 21

Coopersville 35, Fruitport 12

Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Sterling Heights 20

Decatur 28, Marcellus 24

Deckerville 42, Bay City All Saints 6

Detroit Mumford 36, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 32

Detroit Renaissance 49, Detroit Osborn 8

East Grand Rapids 33, Farmington Hills Harrison 8

Edwardsburg 62, Allegan 8

Essexville Garber 30, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 20

Flat Rock 35, Garden City 10

Flint Kearsley 33, Clio 27

Flint Powers 7, Redford Thurston 6

Frankenmuth 28, Bay City Central 21

Freeland 38, Bay City John Glenn 19

Genesee 18, Memphis 8

Goodrich 44, Burton Bendle 6

Grand Ledge 41, Hudsonville 14

Grand Rapids Christian 38, DeWitt 30

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41, Jenison 0

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 37, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

Grandville 53, Holt 13

Grayling 66, Roscommon 20

Hartford 35, Eau Claire 0

Haslett 43, Fowlerville 20

Holland 28, Wyoming 6

Holland West Ottawa 28, Lansing Everett 3

Holly 32, Swartz Creek 18

Homer 36, Constantine 34

Houghton Lake 20, Mason County Central 0

Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Allendale 44

Ithaca 38, Clare 14

Kalamazoo United Co-op 34, Saugatuck 21

Lake Odessa Lakewood 56, Delton Kellogg 38

Lakeview 38, Howard City Tri-County 6

Leslie 34, Dansville 0

Linden 27, Flushing 22

Macomb Dakota 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 24

Madison Heights Madison 54, Warren Lincoln 7

Maple City Glen Lake 42, Kingsley 21

Marine City 42, Algonac 6

Mayville 40, Merritt Academy 0

McBain 36, Manistee 32

Mendon 39, Bloomingdale 0

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29, Hastings 28

Midland Dow 14, Mount Pleasant 6

Montrose 5, Byron 0

Morley-Stanwood 12, Stanton Central Montcalm 6

Morrice 38, Caseville 0

Mount Morris 21, Benzie Central 20

Muskegon Oakridge 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 18

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28, Grand Haven 10

New Lothrop 28, Lake Fenton 22

Niles Brandywine 41, Bridgman 6

Okemos 46, Mason 0

Olivet 56, Grandville Calvin Christian 24

Onsted 43, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12

Owendale-Gagetown 48, Burton Madison 0

Paw Paw 47, Otsego 0

Pickerington Cent., Ohio 24, Detroit Cass Tech 21

Port Huron Northern 20, Fraser 12

Portage Central 27, Mattawan 14

Portland 26, Ovid-Elsie 17

Reese 23, Caro 0

Rochester Adams 38, Rochester 6

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 19, Utica Ford 12

Rockford 14, Saline 0

Roseville 34, Eastpointe East Detroit 13

Saginaw Heritage 34, Saginaw 0

Saginaw Nouvel 34, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14

Sandusky 52, Imlay City 13

Saranac 34, Carson City-Crystal 22

Schoolcraft 41, Fennville 0

Shepherd 21, Gladwin 14

Sparta 41, Muskegon Orchard View 13

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22, Holton 0

St. Louis 41, Blanchard Montabella 0

Standish-Sterling 28, Pinconning 6

Stevensville Lakeshore 37, Battle Creek Central 14

Sturgis 41, South Haven 12

Three Rivers 35, Plainwell 15

Traverse City West 42, Midland 20

Troy 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 25

Utica 28, Port Huron 13

Vermontville Maple Valley 43, Potterville 6

Vicksburg 38, Dowagiac Union 27

Walled Lake Central 20, White Lake Lakeland 13

Walled Lake Northern 34, South Lyon 15

Walled Lake Western 19, West Bloomfield 16

Warren Mott 42, Troy Athens 14

Waterford Kettering 34, South Lyon East 18

Waterford Mott 48, Milford 0

Wayland Union 35, Grand Rapids Union 0

Williamston 34, Battle Creek Pennfield 13

Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Hamilton 35

Yale 19, North Branch 7

Ypsilanti 13, Tecumseh 0

Zeeland West 50, Cedar Springs 12

