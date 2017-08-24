5th Quarter Prep Football Scores August 24

Prep football scores for August 24
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 18, Petoskey 7
Alma 21, Birch Run 10
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28, Bridgeport 6
Ann Arbor Skyline 50, Saginaw Arthur Hill 14
Armada 16, Clawson 0
Athens 7, Bronson 0
Bath 28, Durand 0
Battle Creek Lakeview 28, Portage Northern 14
Belding 18, Laingsburg 15
Belleville 34, Brighton 31
Berkley 28, Farmington 23
Berrien Springs 53, Buchanan 0
Birmingham Groves 42, Novi 21
Bloomfield Hills 21, Birmingham Seaholm 19
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Redford Union 0
Byron Center 21, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 14
Cadillac 21, Big Rapids 14
Caledonia 21, Howell 11
Chesaning 26, St. Charles 0
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 20, Lake Orion 17
Clinton Township Clintondale 22, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 19
Coloma 61, Gobles 8
Comstock 35, Vestaburg 28
Comstock Park 51, Grand Rapids Northview 21
Coopersville 35, Fruitport 12
Dearborn Edsel Ford 41, Sterling Heights 20
Decatur 28, Marcellus 24
Deckerville 42, Bay City All Saints 6
Detroit Mumford 36, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 32
Detroit Renaissance 49, Detroit Osborn 8
East Grand Rapids 33, Farmington Hills Harrison 8
Edwardsburg 62, Allegan 8
Essexville Garber 30, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 20
Flat Rock 35, Garden City 10
Flint Kearsley 33, Clio 27
Flint Powers 7, Redford Thurston 6
Frankenmuth 28, Bay City Central 21
Freeland 38, Bay City John Glenn 19
Genesee 18, Memphis 8
Goodrich 44, Burton Bendle 6
Grand Ledge 41, Hudsonville 14
Grand Rapids Christian 38, DeWitt 30
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 41, Jenison 0
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 37, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0
Grandville 53, Holt 13
Grayling 66, Roscommon 20
Hartford 35, Eau Claire 0
Haslett 43, Fowlerville 20
Holland 28, Wyoming 6
Holland West Ottawa 28, Lansing Everett 3
Holly 32, Swartz Creek 18
Homer 36, Constantine 34
Houghton Lake 20, Mason County Central 0
Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Allendale 44
Ithaca 38, Clare 14
Kalamazoo United Co-op 34, Saugatuck 21
Lake Odessa Lakewood 56, Delton Kellogg 38
Lakeview 38, Howard City Tri-County 6
Leslie 34, Dansville 0
Linden 27, Flushing 22
Macomb Dakota 31, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 24
Madison Heights Madison 54, Warren Lincoln 7
Maple City Glen Lake 42, Kingsley 21
Marine City 42, Algonac 6
Mayville 40, Merritt Academy 0
McBain 36, Manistee 32
Mendon 39, Bloomingdale 0
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29, Hastings 28
Midland Dow 14, Mount Pleasant 6
Montrose 5, Byron 0
Morley-Stanwood 12, Stanton Central Montcalm 6
Morrice 38, Caseville 0
Mount Morris 21, Benzie Central 20
Muskegon Oakridge 37, Remus Chippewa Hills 18
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28, Grand Haven 10
New Lothrop 28, Lake Fenton 22
Niles Brandywine 41, Bridgman 6
Okemos 46, Mason 0
Olivet 56, Grandville Calvin Christian 24
Onsted 43, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 12
Owendale-Gagetown 48, Burton Madison 0
Paw Paw 47, Otsego 0
Pickerington Cent., Ohio 24, Detroit Cass Tech 21
Port Huron Northern 20, Fraser 12
Portage Central 27, Mattawan 14
Portland 26, Ovid-Elsie 17
Reese 23, Caro 0
Rochester Adams 38, Rochester 6
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 19, Utica Ford 12
Rockford 14, Saline 0
Roseville 34, Eastpointe East Detroit 13
Saginaw Heritage 34, Saginaw 0
Saginaw Nouvel 34, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14
Sandusky 52, Imlay City 13
Saranac 34, Carson City-Crystal 22
Schoolcraft 41, Fennville 0
Shepherd 21, Gladwin 14
Sparta 41, Muskegon Orchard View 13
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 16, St. Clair Shores South Lake 6
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 22, Holton 0
St. Louis 41, Blanchard Montabella 0
Standish-Sterling 28, Pinconning 6
Stevensville Lakeshore 37, Battle Creek Central 14
Sturgis 41, South Haven 12
Three Rivers 35, Plainwell 15
Traverse City West 42, Midland 20
Troy 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 25
Utica 28, Port Huron 13
Vermontville Maple Valley 43, Potterville 6
Vicksburg 38, Dowagiac Union 27
Walled Lake Central 20, White Lake Lakeland 13
Walled Lake Northern 34, South Lyon 15
Walled Lake Western 19, West Bloomfield 16
Warren Mott 42, Troy Athens 14
Waterford Kettering 34, South Lyon East 18
Waterford Mott 48, Milford 0
Wayland Union 35, Grand Rapids Union 0
Williamston 34, Battle Creek Pennfield 13
Wyoming Godwin Heights 45, Hamilton 35
Yale 19, North Branch 7
Ypsilanti 13, Tecumseh 0
Zeeland West 50, Cedar Springs 12